Will Adtran's New Oscilloquartz-Assured PNT Solution Drive Top Line?

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN has unveiled its latest Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solution, the OSA aPNT+ platform, at Jammertest 2024 in Norway. The platform integrates various PNT sources, including Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) services to effectively reduce risks and set new standards for securing applications in the public and private sectors.



Adtran’s Oscilloquartz aPNT+ solution utilizes a multi-layered strategy that includes advanced Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) signal analyzers, anti-jamming antennas and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-enhanced firewalls. The platform proved highly resilient in a series of real-world tests against jamming and spoofing attacks. This highlights its vital importance in PNT security for critical sectors like infrastructure and defense, added Adtran. At Jammertest, key products, such as the OSA 5412, OSA 5422 and OSA 5430 grandmaster clocks, along with the OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 Series of compact solutions, also underwent thorough evaluation.



Adtran aims to differentiate itself from competitors with Oscilloquartz’s Syncjack technology, which effectively identifies and counters meaconing attacks. This comprehensive approach adheres to IEEE 1952 standards and establishes Oscilloquartz solutions as essential for sectors dependent on reliable PNT, such as telecommunications, defense and finance.

In June 2024, Adtran, in collaboration with Iridium, launched a cutting-edge synchronization solution for the European and Asia-Pacific regions. This solution, featuring Iridium STL technology, can transmit 1,000 times stronger and more secure PNT service signals than GNSS.



These recent product innovations are poised to boost ADTN’s revenues as it helps the company expand its footprint as a prominent PNT security solutions provider in critical infrastructure and defense sectors. Thus, financial performance of ADTN is likely to improve in the long run, propelling the stock upward.



Headquartered in Huntsville, ADTRAN designs, manufactures, markets and services network access solutions for communication networks. It develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.

ADTN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ADTN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 4.3% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 67.6%.



