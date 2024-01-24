Will Active and Fixed Income ETF Momentum Continue in 2024?

2023 saw many twists and turns in financial markets. Yet, one enduring trend was the growth of active and fixed income ETFs as measured by inflows and new ETF launches. Andres Rincon, the Head of ETF Sales and Strategy at TD Securities, shares why this was the case and what’s next for 2024.

A major factor is that mutual funds had net outflows, while ETFs had nearly an equivalent amount of inflows. This is an indication of a secular shift as investors and institutions increasingly favor ETFs due to more liquidity and transparency. In response, many asset managers are now converting fixed income mutual funds into active ETFs or offer dual versions.

Fixed income ETFs also benefited from yields being at their highest level in decades in addition to an uncertain economic outlook. Despite the rally in fixed income in the last couple of months of 2023, Rincon notes that investors had been positioning themselves for a downturn in the economy and pivot in Fed policy starting early in the year.

Flows into active fixed income ETFs have also been strong, given that fixed income is more complex than equities. This is despite these ETFs typically having higher fees. Yet, active managers are able to take advantage of inefficiencies that are unavailable to passive funds. And, active is a particularly good fit for the current moment when there is indecision about the timing and extent of the Fed’s next move.

Finsum: TD’s Andres Rincon discusses what drove the surge of inflows into fixed income and active ETFs last year. And, why these trends should continue in 2024.

