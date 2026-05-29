Will Accelerating Store Openings Strengthen Dutch Bros' Growth Path?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is accelerating its store expansion efforts, a move that could further strengthen the long-term growth outlook. The company opened 41 system shops in the first quarter of 2026, ahead of schedule, reflecting progress in site selection, market planning and development execution.



Management remains confident in its target of reaching 2,029 shops by 2029. To support that goal, Dutch Bros raised its 2026 development outlook and now expects to open at least 185 system shops this year. A growing real estate pipeline, increasing lease additions and a healthy pipeline of conversion opportunities are helping accelerate expansion.



Store growth is not coming at the expense of productivity. Average unit volumes reached a record $2.2 million in the first quarter, while new-shop productivity remained in line with system averages. This indicates that recently opened locations are performing well despite the faster pace of development.



The company is also benefiting from its market-density strategy, which focuses on building scale within existing regions while selectively entering new markets. Management believes this approach improves brand awareness, customer retention and purchase frequency over time. Strong performance in Texas, the company’s largest comparable market by store count, highlights the potential benefits of this strategy.



Dutch Bros is also using acquisitions and conversions to support growth. The recently converted Clutch Coffee Bar locations have generated volumes well above pre-conversion levels, providing another avenue for expansion.



With strong new-store performance, a deep development pipeline and increased opening targets, Dutch Bros appears well positioned to continue expanding its footprint. If execution remains strong, accelerating store openings could play a key role in supporting the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

Execution Drives Peer Expansion Strategies

Other industry peers, including Starbucks Corporation SBUX and McDonald's Corporation MCD, are also pursuing expansion initiatives to support long-term growth and strengthen their market presence. Starbucks expects to add 600-650 net new stores in fiscal 2026 as it rebuilds the development pipeline and expands across key markets. McDonald’s is targeting roughly 50,000 restaurants globally by the end of 2027 while maintaining a disciplined approach to site selection and investment returns.



Starbucks and McDonald’s underscore that sustainable expansion requires more than opening new units. Success depends on maintaining strong store economics, disciplined site selection and consistent execution as the footprint grows. In this context, Dutch Bros’ accelerating store openings, expanding development pipeline and record average unit volumes suggest the company is building the foundation for growth. The ability to sustain store productivity while scaling toward the 2,029-shop target will remain a key factor in determining the long-term success of its expansion strategy.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have gained 6.2% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 8.5%.

BROS Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Dutch Bros stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.36, above the industry’s average of 3.3.

BROS’ P/s Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year uptick of 22.4%. EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of BROS Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.