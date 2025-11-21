Will the 4% Rule Work for You in Retirement? Ask Yourself These Questions to Find Out.

Key Points

The 4% rule is a popular retirement savings withdrawal strategy.

It has you taking out 4% of your portfolio your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.

While this approach might work for some people, it's important to figure out if it's suitable for you or not.

One of the most important things you can do to set yourself up for a happy retirement is save well for it. The more income you have to supplement your Social Security benefits, the more financial freedom you might enjoy.

Social Security is actually only supposed to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement paycheck if you earn an average wage. If you're a higher earner, those monthly benefits might provide even less replacement income for you.

And if you've been reading the news, you're probably aware that Social Security cuts are a possibility due to the program's impending financial shortfall. So it's more important than ever that you do your best to build a retirement nest.

But saving for retirement isn't enough. It's also important to make sure your money lasts as long as you need it to.

The 4% rule might help in that regard. It's a popular withdrawal strategy where you take out 4% of your portfolio balance your first year of retirement, and then adjust future withdrawals as needed for inflation.

It's a good strategy for a lot of people, but that doesn't make it a good one for you. So before you decide to use it in retirement, ask yourself these key questions.

1. How many years do I need my savings to last?

The 4% rule is designed to help people's savings last 30 years. If you retire in your 60s, three decades of income might easily suffice for you.

But what if you're retiring early? You can tap an IRA or 401(k) without penalty beginning at age 59 and ½. If you go that route, you might need more than 30 years of retirement income, making the 4% rule fairly risky.

And on the flipside, what if you decide to keep working well into your 70s because you love what you do? In that case, you may not need your savings to last 30 years, in which case it could pay to withdraw from your IRA or 401(k) at a more aggressive rate to enjoy that money in your lifetime.

2. Do I expect my spending to be fairly consistent in retirement?

While the 4% rule does allow for inflation adjustments, it assumes that your spending will be fairly consistent throughout retirement. But that may not align with your plans.

It may be that you want to travel a lot your first five years of retirement and then slow down. Those years of travel may require much larger retirement plan withdrawals. But the 4% rule may not give you that flexibility.

3. What does my investment mix look like?

The 4% rule operates under the assumption that your retirement portfolio has a fairly equal mix of stocks and bonds. And that's not a bad retirement investment strategy in general. But if it's not yours, then the 4% rule may not be appropriate for you.

If you have a heavier concentration in stocks in your portfolio, you may be able to comfortably withdraw 5% or 6% of your balance each year, depending on how nicely your money is growing and what sort of income your investments are generating. And if your portfolio is very conservative, it may not produce enough income to allow for a 4% withdrawal rate.

Figure out a plan that works for you

The 4% rule is definitely a good starting point for managing your IRA or 401(k) plan. But before you commit to it, make sure it's appropriate for you based on your retirement timeline, plans, and investments. It could make sense to use a different strategy if you want to stretch your nest egg while enjoying retirement to the fullest.

