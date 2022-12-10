Will 2022’s "Tech Wreck" Become 2023’s Biggest Rebound?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango are gathering for a special event – the Early Warning Summit – to give you their investing game plan for 2023. It’s a strategy that could outperform the markets by 9X or more next year, no matter what happens. Sign up for FREE here.

In preparation for that event, we recently recorded a few videos where we ask Louis, Luke, and Eric for their unvarnished opinions on some of the most heated topics in today’s investing world. Today, InvestorPlace Editor in Chief Luis Hernandez has another one of those videos for you. Take it away, Luis.

The Fed has been hiking interest rates almost all year.

That may be keeping us from teetering into 1970s-style inflation… but it’s been murder to Silicon Valley and the entire U.S. technology sector.

It looks like the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index will end down nearly 30% for the year.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) – chock-full of “disruptive” artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain companies – is doing even worse… down more than 60% so far this year.

The big tech stocks that buoyed so many of our portfolios in the 2010s aren’t doing much better. The so-called FAANG stocks are down from around 30% (Google/Alphabet) to more than 65% (Facebook/Meta).

What are these stocks going to do in 2023?

You’ll get some answers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 pm Eastern time, during the Early Warning Summit 2023. (Reserve your spot for that free event by going here.)

And we’ll likely get some of those answers from InvestorPlace’s tech-focused analyst, Luke Lango. Luke has a degree in Economics from Cal Tech… has racked up an impressive record as 2020’s No. 1 stock picker on TipRanks… and has a track record that features 17 stock picks that have gone up 10X or more.

His assessment of tech stocks’ prospects in 2023 goes beyond a lot of what you hear from stock-picking experts in the media, and he’ll explain what he sees during the Early Warning Summit 2023.

In the video below, Luke starts to let us in on what he thinks about the likelihood of a tech rebound… and how it will affect your portfolio in 2023.

Plus, we ask him about cryptocurrencies’ future in the wake of the FTX fiasco. Will we get a third crypto boom in 2023… or will the current bust continue for another year?

Click here or the play button below to get Luke’s thoughts.

Remember: On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Louis is joining Luke and Eric Fry for the Early Warning Summit, where they will give you their investing game plan for 2023.

It’s a strategy that could outperform the markets by 9X or more next year, no matter what happens.

Sign up for free here.

Till then…

Regards,

Luis Hernandez

Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace

P.S. You’ll never believe what’s in store for stocks in 2023. My computer models haven’t been this active since the dot-com crash and the ’08 financial crisis. In short, several headwinds are converging in the markets all at once and could drastically impact the share price of virtually every stock.

Prepare now, and you could make a fortune. But ignore this warning, and it could cost you dearly. I’m holding a briefing with my colleagues Luke Lango and Eric Fry on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. Eastern… and I strongly urge you to attend. You can R.S.V.P here.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Will 2022’s “Tech Wreck” Become 2023’s Biggest Rebound? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.