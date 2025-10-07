Will the $14.2B Meta Deal Give CoreWeave an Edge Over Competitors?

CoreWeave’s CRWV position in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market is likely to get a boost following its recent deal with Meta Platforms META. Under the partnership, CRWV will supply META with cloud computing capacity. Depending on certain conditions, Meta will initially pay up to $14.2 billion through Dec. 14, 2031, with an option to expand significantly through 2032 for more cloud capacity. This deal indicates increasing confidence in emerging AI infrastructure providers like CoreWeave, beyond established players such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure.

The META deal comes after the recent OpenAI contract expansion. The new contract, worth $6.5 billion, involves CRWV supplying capacity for OpenAI training of its next-generation models. The total value of OpenAI contact now stands at an impressive $22.4 billion, which includes $11.9 billion agreement in March and $4 billion expansion in May. The contracts with META and OpenAI (which is a leading AI company) not only enhance revenue visibility for CRWV but also validate its AI infrastructure as cutting-edge and reliable.

Moreover, collaboration with NVIDIA is another positive aspect. CRWV’s cloud services are also optimized for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems. Additionally, the company deployed NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and HGX B200 systems at scale, integrated into its “Mission Control” for enhanced reliability and performance. NVIDIA also has an agreement with CRWV to purchase residual unsold capacity through April 13, 2032, subject to certain conditions.

However, the road to market dominance would not be easy, given that the incumbents in this space still command vast financial resources. There is also fierce competition from upcoming players like Nebius NBIS, which CoreWeave needs to watch out for. Another challenge will be scaling efficiently without compromising profitability and margins.

Nonetheless, these various contracts mark a pivotal moment for CRWV, but maintaining this momentum will require disciplined execution, prudent capex management and continued innovation amid rising competition.

Taking a Look at Competitive Position for NBIS & MSFT

Nebius, while smaller in scale, has emerged as an intriguing challenger to CoreWeave. NBIS is also experiencing hypergrowth with revenues surging 625% year over year to $105.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. AI cloud infrastructure revenues grew more than nine times year over year, driven by demand for copper GPUs and near-peak GPU utilization. Explosive revenue growth demonstrates Nebius’ ability to capture demand in a rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. With the new Blackwell GPUs entering the market at scale and its data center capacity expanding significantly in parallel, the company expects a substantial increase in sales by year-end.

Moreover, NBIS recently closed a deal with Microsoft for $17.4 billion, which involves it providing dedicated GPU capacity to the latter from the new data center in Vineland, NJ, beginning later this year through 2031. Microsoft could also purchase extra services or capacity as per the terms of the deal, which would raise the total value to around $19.4 billion.

Microsoft is a giant in this space, with Azure Cloud being one of the dominant forces in the AI-cloud infrastructure space. Microsoft has altered every Azure region into an AI-first environment with liquid cooling capabilities, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI infrastructure wave. Over the past year, the company has added more than 2 GW of new data center capacity. Now it has more than 400 data centers across 70 regions. The company is allocating significant capital expenditures to scale its AI infrastructure.

MSFT is planning more than $30 billion in capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 alone. It had a massive backlog of $368 billion across Microsoft Cloud at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 43.1% over the past month compared with the Internet Software industry’s decline of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 24.61X, way higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s ratio of 6.62X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for 2025 has been revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.