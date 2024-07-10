Wiley Confirms Matthew Kissner As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Publishing company John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY, WLYB) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Matthew Kissner as its Chief Executive Officer, following a successful interim period.

Last year, the company appointed Kissner as interim CEO after Brian Napack stepped down from his role as CEO.

Kissner has been with John Wiley in a leadership, board, or consulting role for over 20 years, including as Interim President and CEO, Group Executive, and Board Chair.

Prior to John Wiley, he held leadership roles with Pitney Bowes, Bankers Trust, Citibank, and Morgan Stanley.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.