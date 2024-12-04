Wildcat Resources Ltd. Lists New Securities on ASX

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 62,220,171 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, reflecting the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move could attract investor interest, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance and market presence.

