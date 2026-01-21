Wienerberger Issues Trading Update; Achieves Its FY25 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - wienerberger (WIB.DE, WBSV.VI) said, for fiscal 2025, revenue increased to 4.6 billion euros from 4.5 billion euros, prior year. The company said it achieved its fiscal 2025 EBITDA outlook by reaching an operating EBITDA of approximately 753 million euros compared to 760 million euros, and an operating EBITDA margin of approximately 16.5% compared to 16.8%. The company noted that it was able to reduce net debt by approx. 100 million euros year-on-year.

"Our strong 2025 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our value-accretive growth strategy amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds and volatility in key construction markets," said Heimo Scheuch, CEO.

