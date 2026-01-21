Markets

Wienerberger Issues Trading Update; Achieves Its FY25 EBITDA Outlook

January 21, 2026 — 01:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - wienerberger (WIB.DE, WBSV.VI) said, for fiscal 2025, revenue increased to 4.6 billion euros from 4.5 billion euros, prior year. The company said it achieved its fiscal 2025 EBITDA outlook by reaching an operating EBITDA of approximately 753 million euros compared to 760 million euros, and an operating EBITDA margin of approximately 16.5% compared to 16.8%. The company noted that it was able to reduce net debt by approx. 100 million euros year-on-year.

"Our strong 2025 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our value-accretive growth strategy amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds and volatility in key construction markets," said Heimo Scheuch, CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.