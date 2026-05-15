WidePoint Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) reported higher first-quarter revenue, positive adjusted EBITDA and its first quarterly net income since 2021, while management said the company’s 2026 outlook remains tied to two major contract developments: a pending Department of Homeland Security award and implementation of a large carrier software contract.

President and CEO Jin Kang said WidePoint generated revenue of $40.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, along with adjusted EBITDA of $752,000 and free cash flow of $674,000. Chief Financial Officer Robert George said revenue rose 21% from $33.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $77,000, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $724,000, or $0.08 per share, in the prior-year quarter. George said continued positive EPS is “not yet a straight line trajectory,” citing the timing of paid implementation work, go-live activity under the carrier SaaS contract and other contract wins.

Revenue Growth Led by Carrier Services

George said carrier services revenue increased to $25.8 million, up $3.4 million from a year earlier, primarily due to growth in phone lines under management, including a Customs and Border Protection task order received in late 2025 for an additional 30,000 lines of service.

Managed services fees rose to $9.3 million from the prior-year period, also helped by the additional CBP task order. Billable service fees declined to $1.3 million from $1.8 million, which George attributed to reduced activity following a partial DHS shutdown that began in February 2026. He said the company expects billable levels to normalize as contract activity resumes.

Reselling and other services revenue increased to $4.2 million from $800,000. George said the increase reflected the absence of a prior-year out-of-period adjustment that reduced revenue by about $2.7 million, as well as normalized revenue recognition for reselling and SaaS-type contracts.

Gross profit increased to $5.6 million, or 14% of revenue, from $4.8 million, also 14% of revenue, a year earlier. Excluding carrier services, gross profit margin was 34%, down from 37%, due to a higher mix of lower-margin reselling revenue.

CWMS 3.0 Award Remains Central to 2026 Outlook

Kang said the pending CWMS 3.0 contract award remains “top of mind” for WidePoint. He said Congress had ended a prolonged DHS funding impasse for most agencies, although funding for CBP and ICE remained excluded. Kang said that broader DHS funding reduced uncertainty and could serve as a catalyst for the CWMS 3.0 award.

WidePoint also received a contract modification extending the ordering period for CWMS 2.0 to June 24, 2026. Kang said the one-month extension suggested DHS may provide an update by the new end date. He also said another extension could still be needed if DHS must account for a protest period after a CWMS 3.0 award announcement.

The company said $100 million in ceiling remains under CWMS 2.0, which Kang said should be sufficient to support extensions if needed. Federal contract backlog totaled $218 million as of March 31. In response to an analyst question, Kang said WidePoint expects to work off roughly 75% to 80% of that backlog over the next 12 months, with most of it worked off in 12 to 24 months, while new task orders are expected to replenish the backlog.

Carrier SaaS Implementation on Track

Management said implementation work continues under a contract with one of the three largest U.S. carriers. Kang said WidePoint remains on track to complete the initial implementation and begin recognizing revenue in the second half of 2026.

Chief Revenue Officer Jason Holloway said the company is progressing through functionality testing and that the carrier has requested additional functionality. Holloway said the request does not change the planned timeline, with WidePoint expecting to go live in the second half of 2026 while separately testing the new functionality.

Kang said the carrier’s existing platform will no longer be viable at the end of the second quarter, creating urgency for WidePoint’s ITMS platform to be in place. In prepared remarks, Kang said WidePoint expected its ITMS platform to manage about one-third of the devices covered by the contract by the end of 2026. During the question-and-answer session, after discussion of expected annual revenue run rate, Kang said he believed the contract would be fully ramped by the end of 2026.

Kang said the previously announced contract was valued at $40 million to $45 million over five years. He said requested enhancements could add roughly $2 million of implementation-related revenue, though George said the timing and accounting treatment of those amounts are still being evaluated, with current implementation revenue and recoverable costs being deferred and recognized over the contract period.

DaaS Pipeline and MobileAnchor Progress

WidePoint continued to discuss opportunities in device-as-a-service and IT-as-a-service. Holloway said WidePoint secured managed services work with a leading national beverage bottler, giving the company’s procurement and vendor management team exclusive access to the bottler’s procurement and inventory systems.

Kang said DaaS opportunities through the company’s partnership with CDW remain strategic but have taken longer to develop than expected. He said WidePoint is “at the mercy” of customer and partner timelines, but added that the opportunities remain real and that the company hopes to provide more significant news in the second half of the year.

Holloway said MobileAnchor, WidePoint’s derived credentials offering for mobile devices, is being deployed under agencies including the FAA, Department of Justice and HUD Office of Inspector General. He said discussions are also ongoing with the Department of Energy and Department of the Treasury.

Guidance Deferred Pending Contract Clarity

WidePoint did not provide concrete full-year guidance, with Kang saying management wants more clarity on the CWMS 3.0 award and the carrier contract implementation before issuing formal expectations. However, he said the company believes it is positioned to achieve double-digit percentage growth from 2025 results while maintaining positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow throughout 2026.

WidePoint ended the quarter with $10.9 million in unrestricted cash. George said the company is renewing a $4 million revolving credit facility but does not expect to rely on it. He also said WidePoint has an at-the-market stock offering facility but does not expect to use it at the current stock price.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint's core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

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