Is WidePoint Positioned to Capitalize on Spiral 4 Contract Activity?

WidePoint Corporation WYY is making visible progress under the Department of Defense’s Spiral 4 contract, positioning it for long-term execution gains. This contract, valued at up to $2.7 billion across multiple vendors, represents a major pipeline opportunity. The opportunity is especially timely as many task orders under the previous Spiral 3 vehicle are approaching expiration.



In the first quarter of 2025, WidePoint secured two new task orders under Spiral 4, adding to a base-year award announced earlier, which holds a potential 10-year value of roughly $25 million. While the latest awards were modest in size, management noted that increased activity and incoming Requests for Quotations (“RFQ”) are signs of growing traction. Several awards under Spiral 3 are set to end by mid-2025 and WidePoint expects momentum to pick up as agencies transition contracts to the new vehicle.



To support this growth, the company is expanding its internal team dedicated to Spiral 4, indicating confidence in both pipeline conversion and long-term execution. Unlike most competitors on the vehicle, WidePoint delivers managed mobility and lifecycle services that go beyond core carrier offerings — a point it believes strengthens position.



With more RFQs in motion and an active shift from Spiral 3 to Spiral 4, WidePoint appears focused on capturing recurring task orders under this large-scale federal contract. The coming quarters will be key in determining whether early progress can translate into sustainable growth across its federal portfolio.

Other Players Riding the Spiral 4 Wave

While WidePoint is steadily gaining ground under Spiral 4, other federal mobility providers are also making moves under the same contract. Among them, EchoStar Corporation SATS and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS have emerged as key players positioning themselves within this opportunity.



EchoStar, through its subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, is leveraging Spiral 4 to expand the role in federal mobility by offering integrated 5G and satellite-backed connectivity solutions. The company’s focus remains on delivering secure, wide-area coverage for mission-critical use cases, especially in remote or infrastructure-limited environments. However, ongoing operational scrutiny around its wireless service obligations could pose challenges as EchoStar scales within the federal space.



T-Mobile is also participating in Spiral 4, bringing its nationwide 5G network and secure mobility offerings to the federal market. On June 13, 2024, the company was selected by the U.S. Department of the Navy as a wireless solutions provider under the $2.67 billion contract. The award enables Department of Defense agencies to procure wireless services and equipment from T-Mobile for the next 10 years.



Through Spiral 4, the company is offering voice, data, fixed wireless, IoT and mobility management services, all supported by its national 5G network. T-Mobile continues to build on its product portfolio and track record in government, aiming to serve both military and civilian agencies with scalable, secure solutions.

WYY’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

WYY’s shares have declined 14.6% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 8.4%.

Price Performance



WYY stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 0.18X, well below the industry average of 1.8X, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has shifted from earnings of 1 cent per share to a loss of 14 cents over the past 60 days. WYY’s earnings for 2026 are likely to witness robust growth of 175%.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



