Wideopenwest Restructures Debt with New Credit Agreements

November 12, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Wideopenwest ( (WOW) ).

WideOpenWest, Inc. has restructured its credit agreements by entering a super-priority credit agreement, allowing a $200 million term loan and converting its existing revolving commitments into a new credit facility. This strategic move enabled the company to terminate its previous 2021 Credit Agreement, effectively reducing its financial obligations and streamlining its debt structure.

