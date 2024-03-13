WideOpenWest, Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$43.5 million, or -$0.54 per share. This compares with -$12.7 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $168.8 million from $180.5 million last year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$43.5 Mln. vs. -$12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.54 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $168.8 Mln vs. $180.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $159 to $162 Mln

