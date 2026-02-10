Why ZoomInfo Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

ZoomInfo's Q4 sales and earnings results came in significantly better than Wall Street's expectations.

Despite the Q4 beats, the stock fell today because management's forward guidance disappointed investors.

10 stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies ›

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: GTM) stock got hit with strong selling pressures Tuesday. The stock sank 9.4% in the daily session and had been down as much as 20.2% earlier in the day's trading.

ZoomInfo published its Q4 results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's forecasts. Despite substantial Q4 beats, the stock sold off on underwhelming forward guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

ZoomInfo breezed by Wall Street's Q4 targets

ZoomInfo posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.32 on sales of $319.1 million in the fourth quarter. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 on sales of roughly $309.3 million. ZoomInfo's revenue increased 3.2% year over year in Q4, and adjusted operating income rose roughly 6% year over year to hit $122.6 million. Despite performance beats in Q4, investors weren't happy with management's forward guidance.

ZoomInfo expects little growth this year

ZoomInfo is guiding for sales between $306 million and $309 million in the current quarter, representing a significant decline on a sequential quarterly basis. Adjusted operating income is also projected to decline to between $105 million and $108 million.

For the full year, management is targeting sales between $1.247 billion and $1.267 billion. -- suggesting a modest improvement over the roughly $1.25 billion in sales recorded last year. Meanwhile, guidance for an adjusted operating profit between $456 million and $466 million calls for annual growth of approximately 3.6% at the midpoint. With disappointing growth forecasts for this year, investors are rerating the business-services specialist.

Should you buy stock in ZoomInfo Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in ZoomInfo Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ZoomInfo Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.