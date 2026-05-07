Why Zoetis Shares Plummeted Today

Key Points

Zoetis delivered sales and adjusted earnings per share growth of 3% and 9%, which was below analysts' expectations.

Worse yet, its guidance for 2026 was also weak, as pet owners may be hitting a ceiling on how much they can afford to pay to help their furry friends.

An 8% decline in U.S. pet healthcare sales in Q1 may suggest that demand for Zoetis's products is less inelastic than once thought.

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Shares of leading pet and livestock healthcare specialist Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) are down 20% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered substandard earnings. The company's Q1 sales inched up 3% to meet analysts' expectations, but adjusted earnings per share rose 9%, well short of Wall Street's expectations. Worse yet, management's guidance for "organic operational" revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 3.5% and 4% at the midpoint in 2026 also fell short of the market's consensus.

Long viewed as a "recession-proof" investment by many -- including me, with Zoetis as a core holding -- the company's Q1 results suggest that petcare spending in the U.S. may be more sensitive to macroeconomic financial pressures than previously thought. Chief Executive Officer Kristen Peck touched on this topic, explaining, "Pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity with softer demand for premium products in preventative and chronic care, where Zoetis leads amid a more cautious spending environment." Said another way, this premium positioning is not a selling point for pet owners with stretched budgets, given the wide array of macroeconomic pressures they face.

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This shift is a markedly different reaction from pet owners than the nearly recession-proof demand Zoetis previously implied in investor presentations, where it pointed to the "humanization of pets" as an unwavering megatrend. There may now be cracks in this notion -- or at least a K-shaped split among pet owners willing to spend on non-emergency healthcare treatments. That said, while Zoetis saw increasing competition and softer demand, as its U.S. pet segment's revenue declined 11%, its livestock and international sales grew 12% and 10%, respectively.

Looking ahead, Zoetis will need to lean upon its innovation engine to create the next wave of its growth, but that won't be an overnight development. Expected approvals for a long-lasting Cytopoint (anti-itch medicine for dogs) treatment and next-gen chemistry diagnostics could help boost results in the near term, but Zoetis has a lot of work ahead. Trading at 13 times forward earnings, I'll probably buy Zoetis one more time and just hold it for the long term.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Zoetis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoetis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.