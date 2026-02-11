Markets
ZG

Why Zillow Stock Dropped Today

February 11, 2026 — 08:53 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) sank on Wednesday after the real estate marketplace said legal costs would be a drag on its earnings in 2026.

By the close of trading, Zillow's stock price was down roughly 17%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A person is placing a for-sale sign in front of a house.

Image source: Getty Images.

Zillow's ancillary businesses are performing well

Zillow's revenue rose 18% year over year to $654 million in the fourth quarter. The gains were fueled by a 45% jump in the company's rental revenue, to $168 million, and a 39% increase in mortgage revenue to $57 million.

"Consumers are increasingly choosing Zillow to help them move from discovery to transacting," CEO Jeremy Wacksman and CFO Jeremy Hofmann said in a letter to shareholders.

Zillow's profitability also improved. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 33% to $149 million.

Legal costs could weigh on earnings in 2026

Investors, however, appeared to focus more on Zillow's guidance. Management expects revenue of $700 million to $710 million in the first quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of $160 million to $175 million. That was below Wall Street's expectations, which had called for adjusted EBITDA of about $184 million.

Zillow said legal expenses related to several ongoing lawsuits are likely to reduce its adjusted EBITDA margin by 2 percentage points in the first quarter.

"We are confident in our positions and approach, and we do not expect these matters to have a material impact on our financial position or long-term strategy," Wacksman and Hofmann said.

Should you buy stock in Zillow Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Zillow Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zillow Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZG
Z

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.