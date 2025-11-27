Why Is Zebra (ZBRA) Down 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA). Shares have lost about 7.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Zebra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Zebra Technologies Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, 25' View Up

Zebra Technologies reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75. The bottom line increased 11.2% from $3.49 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $1.32 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The top line increased 5.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 4.8% year over year. Both acquisitions and foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.2% on total revenues.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment rose 11% year over year to $455 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $426 million. Organic net sales increased 10.6%. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.4% on total revenues.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues totaled $865 million, up 2.4% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $887 million. Organic net sales increased 2%. Acquisitions contributed 0.3% to revenues while foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.1% on total revenues.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $686 million, up 6.9% year over year. Total operating expenses increased 6.9% year over year to $451 million.



The company reported a net income of $101 million compared with $137 million in the year-ago period.

Zebra Technologies’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $1,053 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $901 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt totaled $2.11 billion compared with $2.09 billion at the end of December 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $560 million in operating activities compared with $707 million in the year-ago period. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $56 million in the same time frame. Free cash flow amounted to $504 million compared with $666 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Zebra Technologies expects net sales to increase in the band of 8-11% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 22% in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $4.20-$4.40.



For 2025, Zebra Technologies has increased its financial outlook. The company now expects adjusted earnings to be $15.80 per share compared with $15.25-$15.75 anticipated earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 21.5% in the year. It currently expects net sales to increase 8% year over year, higher than 5-7% projected earlier. It expects free cash flow to be at least $800 million and capital expenditure of $70-$80 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Zebra has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Zebra has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.