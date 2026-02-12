Why Zebra Technologies Stock Galloped 20% Higher Thursday Morning

Key Points

Zebra Technologies stock jumped as much as 20% Thursday after management issued guidance well above Wall Street estimates.

Higher memory-chip costs will pressure margins in 2026, but management still expects profit growth.

The company positions itself as a supplier of AI solutions for frontline business operations, even if it's not a household name in the AI space.

10 stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies ›

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) were up by 10.5% at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday. The information manager's stock had gained as much as 20.2% earlier in the day. Zebra's Q4 2025 results were broadly in line with expectations, but management set bullish guidance targets for the next quarter.

Zebra's guidance is the real story here

Zebra's fourth-quarter sales rose 10.6% year-over-year to $1.48 billion. Adjusted earnings jumped from $4.00 to $4.33 per diluted share. The bottom-line result matched the consensus analyst target, while revenue came in slightly above the average estimate of $1.47 billion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Looking ahead, Zebra's management sees revenues of roughly $1.48 billion in the next report, alongside adjusted earnings of approximately $4.18 per share. Both targets are significantly above the current Street projections.

A nuts-and-bolts bargain in a flashy AI market

Zebra is achieving robust results in a difficult market environment. For instance, higher computer hardware costs (led by soaring memory-chip prices) will weigh on the company's profit margins throughout 2026 -- but management still expects richer profits.

From manufacturers and e-commerce retailers to healthcare providers and fast-food restaurants, Zebra's target markets are hungry for digital inventory tracking and other data management tools. Zebra does offer some AI tools, but most investors don't think of the company as an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist. Still, the data you can collect with its tools is perfect fodder for AI-driven analysis.

"Our industry leadership puts us in a unique position to be a supplier of choice of AI solutions for the frontline of business," CEO Bill Burns said on the earnings call.

Zebra is a bargain-priced nuts-and-bolts play on the AI boom. Beyond the AI angle, the core business of inventory tracking and data management taps into several other high-growth trends, including e-commerce and digitized healthcare records.

The stock trades near the midpoint of its 52-week range right now, but the price might be a bit low. You can pick up Zebra shares at the modest valuation of 2.7 times sales or 28 times trailing earnings, but you get a downright bargain when you include growth prospects in the calculation. The forward P/E ratio is just 14x today.

Should you buy stock in Zebra Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Zebra Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zebra Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zebra Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.