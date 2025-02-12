Why You're Stuck Financially (and How to Finally Move Forward)

You know what's exhausting? The feeling that you're constantly behind when it comes to money.

Like, sure, you should have started maxing out your 401(k) the moment you got your first paycheck. You should have never racked up that credit card debt in your 20s. You should have bought a house before prices skyrocketed.

You should have known better.

But... how?

Here's the thing: Most of us weren't handed a financial roadmap at birth. We didn't emerge from the womb understanding compound interest or tax deductions. And yet, somewhere along the way, we internalized this idea that we're supposed to just know everything about money — and worse, that if we don't, we've already failed.

We haven't. And you haven't.

So let's take a deep breath, because this is your official reminder: You're allowed to not be perfect with money.

The Overwhelm Is Real — And It's Not Just You

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by money, congratulations! You're human.

According to a recent study from the American Psychological Association, the vast majority of Americans (83%) reported feeling stressed about money and inflation, with 66% saying money is a significant source of stress in their lives.

And the amount of financial advice that we're all supposed to be following feels endless — invest in this, cut back on that, optimize every dollar, start early, but also don't stress too much, but actually do stress because the cost of waiting is astronomical.

No wonder so many people feel paralyzed! The weight of all the things you "should" be doing can make it feel impossible to start at all. And that, ironically, is how people end up putting it off longer — which only fuels the guilt.

But guilt doesn't pay your bills. Regret doesn't fund your retirement. And beating yourself up over not making all the "right" financial choices in the past? That does absolutely nothing to improve your future.

Here's another thing that gets glossed over in a lot of financial advice... the playing field isn't level.

Not everyone starts with the same advantages. Some people graduate debt-free because their parents could afford to pay tuition. Others start adulthood with six figures in student loans before they've even earned a dollar. Some people have generational wealth. Others have generational financial trauma.

Morgan Housel recently wrote an incredible book called "The Psychology of Money," showing that the way we view money (and how we spend and save it) has everything to do with our unique influences, experiences, and history... and very little to do with how smart or responsible we are. (If you're looking to learn more about personal finance or just enjoy a well-written, thought-provoking book, I highly recommend picking it up.)

And beyond that? The entire system is built to make things harder, not easier. Employers don't always offer good benefits. The cost of living keeps rising. Student loans are brutal. The wealth gap is real. And even our own brains work against us — because of present bias, it's literally hardwired into us to prioritize short-term wants over long-term financial security.

So if you haven't made every "optimal" financial move, maybe it's not because you were lazy or reckless. Maybe it's because you're a human being navigating a system that isn't always fair or intuitive.

Money Is a Life Skill — And It's Okay to Learn as You Go

Here's something I wish more people said...

Learning how to manage money is a skill, not an innate talent.

Nobody's born knowing how to budget or invest. And even if you're "good" with money, you'll still make mistakes. I certainly have, and I grew up with parents that started teaching me about money before most kids even had their own allowance.

I've overspent. I've procrastinated on financial tasks I should have handled sooner. I've let small decisions snowball into bigger, costlier problems. And I've absolutely looked back at certain money moves and thought, "Wow, I'd do that differently now."

But that's not failure. That's growth.

The goal isn't to get everything right the first time. The goal is to keep learning, adjusting, and doing better when you know better.

The Next Best Step Matters More Than the "Right" First Step

If you're feeling stuck because you don't know the exact right thing to do next — just do something.

Start saving, even if it's just $10 a week. Open that investment account, even if you don't have a full strategy yet. Make one phone call about a financial question you've been avoiding.

Because every single person you see who's "good with money" today? They all started somewhere. And they all had moments when they felt completely lost.

So, if you need permission to stop beating yourself up over what you should have done by now, consider this it.

Give yourself some grace.

Then take the next step forward — because your financial future isn't about what you did or didn't do yesterday. It's about what you do next.

Let's dig a little deeper into the idea of "giving yourself grace" — because it isn't just a feel-good phrase; it's an actual practice. And in the context of personal finance, it's essential. Here's how I think about it...

What Does It Mean to Give Yourself Grace?

At its core, giving yourself grace means releasing yourself from unnecessary guilt, shame, and self-judgment. It means accepting that you are a work in progress, that mistakes will happen, and that those mistakes do not define you.

Financially, this looks like:

- Forgiving yourself for past money mistakes — whether that's credit card debt, not saving enough, or making an investment decision that didn't pan out.

- Understanding that personal finance is personal — and that what works for someone else might not work for you, and that's okay.

- Recognizing that progress matters more than perfection — because waiting until you can do everything "perfectly" is how people end up doing nothing at all.

Giving yourself grace doesn't mean ignoring problems, pretending mistakes didn't happen, or avoiding accountability. It just means acknowledging that you are doing the best you can with the knowledge, tools, and circumstances you have right now. Just the fact that you've made it to this point in the article proves that you care about taking control of your financial journal.

Now, it's easy to say "give yourself grace," but what does that actually look like in practice? Here are a few steps you can take to make progress without getting stuck in the past...

1) Reframe Your Money Narrative. Instead of saying, "I was so stupid for racking up this credit card debt," try, "I didn't have the knowledge or resources then that I do now. I made choices based on what I knew at the time, and now I can make better ones."

Or instead of, "I should have started saving for retirement years ago," try, "I can't change when I started, but I can control what I do from here."

Your internal dialogue matters. Remember to talk to yourself the way you'd talk to a friend.

2) Replace Regret with Reflection. Regret is paralyzing. Reflection is productive. Ask yourself...

What can I learn from this mistake?

What circumstances led to this decision? (Did I lack financial education? Was I in survival mode? Did I give in to external pressure?)

What can I do differently going forward?

This shifts your mindset from beating yourself up to building yourself up.

3) Detach Money from Morality. Your financial mistakes do not make you irresponsible. They do not make you bad with money. They do not make you less than.

Money is a tool. It's not a measure of intelligence, worth, or success. You are not your bank balance. You are not your debt. You are not defined by whether you own a home or have a six-figure retirement account.

When you give yourself grace, you separate your self-worth from your net worth.

4) Give Yourself Permission to Start Small. Perfectionism is the enemy of progress. If you feel overwhelmed by all the things you think you "should" be doing with your finances, start with one small, manageable step. Here are some ideas to get you started...

Can't afford to save 15% of your income for retirement? Start with 1%.

Drowning in debt? Pick one card and make an extra $10 payment this month.

Feeling behind? Make one phone call, open one account, read one article.

Tiny steps compound over time. Give yourself grace by allowing yourself to start where you are, not where you think you should be.

5) Set Financial Boundaries and Let Go of Comparisons. A huge part of giving yourself grace is accepting your own timeline. If you're in your 30s and just starting to save, that's okay. If homeownership isn't in the cards for you right now, that's okay. If you're still working through past financial mistakes, that's okay.

Stop measuring your financial progress against people who had different circumstances, privileges, or starting points. Your journey is yours alone.

Why Cutting Yourself Some Slack Is a Smart Money Move

At the end of the day, grace is what keeps people from giving up.

Because financial shame is heavy. It keeps people stuck. It convinces them that because they've made mistakes, they can't fix them. That’s because they didn't start early, there's no point in starting at all. That because they're not perfect, they might as well stop trying.

But that's not how money works. And it's definitely not how life works.

Giving yourself grace allows you to move forward without the weight of your past decisions. It allows you to make progress without getting lost in perfectionism. It allows you to focus on what you can control instead of beating yourself up over what you can't change.

And that? That's how real financial change happens.

