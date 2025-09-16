Why Your Internet Bill Is Rising — and 4 Ways To Lower It

If you’ve found that your internet bill is rising, you’re not alone. Reviews.org’s State of Consumer Trust Survey 2025 found that internet bills rose by an average of $20.78 per month in 2024.

The survey revealed that 84% of Americans experienced an internet or other home service price increase in 2024, and nearly 75% of respondents canceled, downgraded or considered switching internet providers.

Peter Holslin, managing editor of Reviews.org, explained that seasonal price hikes are often behind these bill increases.

“Many internet providers entice new customers with ‘promotional’ rates that then increase to a ‘standard’ rate once the promotional period comes to an end (usually after the first 12 months, but sometimes sooner),” he explained. “Extra fees like costs for installation, Wi-Fi activation and equipment rental can also lead to sticker shock when you get your monthly bill and see that it is higher than you initially expected.”

While some price increases may be unavoidable over time, there are several ways you may be able to avoid price hikes and even lower your internet bill.

Be Aware of Promotional Plans

When you’re shopping for an internet service plan, it’s easy to be swayed by offers that appear to be a good deal, but which are actually a faster speed than you need.

“I would budget to have 50 to 100 Mbps download speeds for each member of your household,” Holslin explained. “If you live with one other person, a home internet speed of 200Mbps should be just fine — no need for more unless you really need that extra bandwidth, like if you’re a competitive gamer who livestreams on Twitch all day.”

Be aware that promotional rates may be enticing, but when those rates end, the standard rate may be higher than you expect. Some of the cheapest plans may also have other restrictions, like a strict data cap.

Look for a Flat Rate Plan

Shop around and look for an internet provider that offers home Wi-Fi at a flat rate, and with no extra fees and no annual contract. You can use the Reviews.org ZIP code search tool to see which providers are available in your city and zip code.

“Look for internet providers that offer unlimited data and that don’t require you to agree to an annual service contract,” Holslin recommended.

Additionally, look for a service that doesn’t charge extra for activation, installation or equipment. He also recommended that you try to find a provider that offers a price lock on its plans, so you don’t have to worry about price increases soon after you’ve signed up.

“Fiber and 5G home internet are the best options for getting a straight deal, and fiber is also the fastest internet you can find so it’s a win-win,” Holslin explained.

Shop Around for Deals

When you’re ready to change your internet plan, take some time to look for deals online. Many providers now offer prepaid cards, streaming service subscriptions and other perks to increase the value you receive when you sign up for a new plan.

Some providers allow you to bundle your internet with a cell phone plan, so you can receive a monthly discount on those services.

“The best bundle offers come from T-Mobile 5G Home Internet but many other internet providers have bundle packages, as well,” explained Holslin. “5G home internet is a great option for budget-minded customers because these plans usually come at a flat rate with no contract and include a lot of sign-up perks.”

Consider Downgrading Your Plan

If you aren’t shopping for a new plan, Holslin suggested that you consider downgrading your internet package to a slower speed to save money.

“Investing in your own modem and/or router is also a great long-term investment because it saves you the rental costs of paying for one from your provider and also gives you more flexibility in terms of choosing features that fit your needs,” he added.

Review the plans available and choose one that offers the speed you need, but that isn’t full of extras to get the best value.

