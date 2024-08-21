Why You Shouldn't Ignore Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs

As our world becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, the frequency and severity of security breaches and threats continue to rise. These attacks have underscored the need to strengthen our cyber defenses, and spending on these products and services is likely to increase significantly in the coming years.

According to IDC, theglobal marketfor security products is expected to see double-digit growth over the next five years, with total revenue reaching $200 billion by 2028. McKinsey projects a $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity technology and service providers.

While many companies may reduce discretionary spending amid rising economic uncertainty, cybersecurity is an area they cannot afford to neglect. Governments around the world also plan to increase spending in these areas.

Recent advances in AI present significant advantages for cybersecurity enforcement. However, the rise of artificial intelligence is also heightening risks from malware and ransomware.

Cisco Systems CSCO recently completed the acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion, as the networking equipment giant aims to enhance its AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring tools. We may see more M&A activity in this space.

Alphabet GOOGL was recently in talks to acquire cloud security software provider Wiz for $23 billion, which would have been the largest acquisition ever for Google.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft MSFT CEO Satya Nadella has urged his staff to make cybersecurity a top priority following a global IT outage caused by a CrowdStrike CRWD software update.

Palo Alto Networks PANW surged yesterday after reporting excellent results and providing a strong forecast. Several other cybersecurity firms have also reported strong results.

To learn about the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR, the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK, the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR): ETF Research Reports

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG): ETF Research Reports

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.