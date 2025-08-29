Why You Should Start Investing Now (Even If You Only Have $10)

When you think about what it might be like to start investing, you picture yourself in an action movie. Like Tom Cruise in the umpteenth “Mission: Impossible” film, you’re tightrope-walking between two skyscrapers with no parachute or net. One wrong step, and there won’t be another sequel — at least, not for your broken finances.

Investing can seem scary, especially when headline after headline about market ups and downs — especially those big downs — sounds like a warning siren. You might think your money is safer in the bank or, heck, under your mattress. But that fear doesn’t reflect reality.

Austin Hankwitz — a leading financial educator and content creator, known for his “Rate of Return” newsletter and his top-ranked Spotify podcast “Rich Habits” — wants you to know that successful investing doesn’t feel like a high-octane thriller. It can feel slow, methodical, and even a little, well, delightfully boring.

As part of GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Money Experts series, Hankwitz sat down with us to share why you don’t need a lot of money or a daredevil spirit to start investing — you just need a little common sense and a willingness to try.

Don’t Make Things Harder Than They Have To Be

It’s all too easy to overthink financial decisions. The stakes feel incredibly high. But Hankwitz wants beginners to relax, take a breath, and start with some very simple math: How much can you afford to invest on a consistent monthly basis?

“We love to see people investing 15% of their monthly take-home pay, but if you’re not there yet, that’s fine too,” he said. “What matters most is getting started with what you can afford.”

Once you’ve figured out how much you can invest consistently, keep your strategy simple. Many investors begin with broad-market exposure through an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 — a collection of America’s 500 largest and most profitable public companies.

While some pundits argue that you should wait for the perfect time to enter the market, Hankwitz has a different take: It’s not about timing the market — it’s about giving yourself more time in the market to let your assets grow. Consistency, not cleverness, is what builds wealth.

Don’t Worry About Not Investing Big Bucks Right Away

You might assume that to invest properly, you’ve got to have thousands of dollars up front. That’s a myth. Even small contributions, made consistently over time, can compound into meaningful returns.

To build a strong foundation, start with a small, manageable amount — one that won’t impact other financial goals and obligations — and stick to a schedule.

“The ‘right’ amount of money to start investing with is the amount of money you can afford right now,” Hankwitz said. “For some of you, that’s $10. For others, it’s $1,000. What matters more than the amount you invest in the beginning is building the habit of investing in the first place.”

Whatever You Do, Don’t Panic

For those still concerned about getting into the market at the wrong time, Hankwitz has a simple mantra: “When in doubt, zoom out.”

He reminds readers that 2025 started as one of the worst-performing stock market years in recent history, only for things to rebound by midyear. As of this writing, the S&P 500 has posted double-digit gains, with the Nasdaq-100 approaching 12% gains.

“In the moment, every market-moving headline feels like the world is coming to an end — so you should sell your investments and run for the hills,” he said. “But the best-performing investors are those who stick to the plan and don’t get shaken out by volatility. The only people who get hurt on the rollercoaster are those who get off in the middle of the ride.”

Diversify Wisely

“Diversify” is a piece of advice new investors hear often — but rarely with the context to make it understandable and actionable. And sometimes, Hankwitz says, that vague advice can lead people astray.

He’s seen beginners with less than $100,000 invested spread themselves too thin: 30+ single stocks, a dozen ETFs, two dozen cryptocurrencies, some real estate, and maybe even precious metals.

If that sounds overwhelming, it is. And it’s not necessary.

“There’s nothing wrong with diversifying your investments. However, in the beginning what’s most important is getting your first $100,000 invested into the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq-100,” he said. “Get six figures invested into broad market exposure that has historically trended higher over time. Once you’ve ‘built your base’ of $100,000, then you can start getting ‘fancy.'”

Bottom Line

Investing for the first time doesn’t have to be scary. With patience, realistic expectations and a focus on building good habits rather than chasing big wins, you can be more successful than you thought.

