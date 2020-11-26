Why You Should Schedule Personal Property For High-Value Items

Think for a moment of your most prized possession. Maybe it’s a family heirloom, a stunning piece of artwork or a vintage guitar.

This next part will not be very much fun, but imagine a worst-case scenario: Your prized possession is stolen. While this object of affection is irreplaceable, at least you have the peace of mind that your homeowners, renters or condo insurance will pay its full value if a thief makes off with it, right?

Maybe not.

That’s because homeowners, condo and renters insurance often have what are called “sub-limits” or “special limits” for certain types of items if they are stolen.

For example, a home insurance policy might have a $1,500 sub-limit for stolen jewelry, meaning that’s the most your policy will pay for theft, no matter the total value of the stolen jewelry. So if a thief nabs your $12,000 diamond ring, the maximum insurance check you’ll receive is $1,500.

You may have overlooked these sub-limits when buying your homeowners insurance. Fortunately, there is a common way to ensure your most valuable items are insured for their true value: “scheduled” personal property.

What Is Scheduled Personal Property?

Scheduled personal property—also called an endorsement, floater or rider—is an optional coverage to your home insurance policy (or a renters or condo policy) that provides more coverage for high-value items. The types of items that are commonly scheduled include:

Artwork

Antiques

Bicycles

Collectibles (such as coins or memorabilia)

Firearms

Furs

Health and medical related items, like hearing aids, prosthetics and wheelchairs

Jewelry

Musical instruments

Sports equipment, like golf clubs

Stamp collections

Watercraft, including equipment and trailers

Certain types of expensive electronics, such as cameras and computer equipment

When you schedule an item, you’ll schedule it for its full value. For example, if you have a piece of artwork worth $50,000, you can schedule it for that amount. Because certain types of items, like artwork, can appreciate in value, it’s a good idea to regularly get appraisals to make sure your item is always insured for what it’s worth.

Another benefit of scheduling items is you may be able to get broader coverage than you would under a standard home insurance policy. For example, you may get coverage for accidentally breaking or losing your item (sometimes referred to as a “mysterious disappearance”), which is usually not covered under a standard policy.

You also might be able to buy scheduled personal property coverage with a lower deductible than your homeowners insurance, or no deductible. A deductible typically applies to claims for unscheduled items under a standard home insurance policy.

Examples of Insurance Sub-Limits

What if I Have a Collection?

If you have a collection of items, you might want to consider an unscheduled property floater, sometimes called “grouped coverage.”

Grouped coverage can be a good way to get extra insurance for a category of items rather than individual items. For example, instead of separately listing each individual coin in a collection of coins, you would insure the entire collection. An unscheduled property floater is typically less expensive than scheduled personal property.

Scheduled Personal Property FAQ

Does homeowners insurance cover personal belongings?

Your personal belongings are covered by homeowners insurance for certain problems (known as “perils”) such as fire, theft and vandalism. For example, if you are the victim of a burglary, you can file a claim for the theft of your belongings, up to the policy limits.

Keep in mind, certain items have sub-limits. For example, your policy might have a $1,500 sub-limit for the theft of jewelry. If you need more coverage, you can “schedule” high-value items and get broader coverage.

Why should you complete a home inventory?

A good home inventory not only helps you keep track of your stuff, but it can also speed up the claims process. For example, if your house is damaged by an extensive fire, your home inventory will help you report the extent of your loss to the insurance company.

The process of creating a home inventory is a good way to find out the estimated value of your personal belongings, which can help you determine if you’ll need to schedule high-value items.

What’s the difference between theft and mysterious disappearance?

Generally, theft is when there is evidence that someone stole your items, like a break-in. A mysterious disappearance typically lacks evidence. For example, you might take off your wedding ring and slip it in your pocket to play a round of golf, and later discover that it’s missing.

Problems covered by a home insurance policy typically include theft, but it usually won’t cover items that are lost or that would fall under the category of mysterious disappearance. You can get broader coverage by “scheduling” high-value items, depending on your insurance company.

