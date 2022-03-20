Why You Should Buy Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs Now

(1:00) - Will We Be Seeing An Increase In Cyber Attacks?

(4:50) - Merger And Acquisitions In Cyber Security Sector: How Much Growth Can Investors Expect?

(8:20) - Cyber Security Stocks To Keep On Your Radar

(10:10) - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: HACK

(13:00) - Navigating The Current Market Environment

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities and Stephen Gardner, Director of ETF Sales at ETFMG, about cybersecurity stocks.

The war in Ukraine remains front & center on investors’ minds. Many cybersecurity experts have warned about the possibility of cyber retaliation by Russia to crippling financial sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. In fact, cyberattacks have been a part of Russia’s war strategy.

Several cyberattacks in recent years have been linked to Russian entities, including a high-profile ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline last year. The country has significant cyber capabilities, and the government tolerates cybercrimes against other nations and foreign organizations.

Dan believes the sector, which was already poised to grow 20% year-over-year, could see 200 bps-300 bps of additional growth from the crisis.

Last week, Google GOOG announced plans to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for about $5.4 billion. This would be one of its biggest acquisitions by Google, if completed. The deal could drive further consolidation across the cybersecurity space as Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT will be pressured to bolster their cloud platforms.

As our world is becoming increasingly digital and interconnected, the risk of security breaches and threats continues to increase, and we are likely to see increased demand for security products and services.

Dan’s favorite stock in the sector are Palo Alto Networks PANW, Zscaler ZS, CrowdStrike CRWD CyberArk Software CYBR, Tenable TENB and Check Point Software CHKP. We also discuss the outlook for broader tech.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK invests in companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

