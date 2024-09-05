Why Yext Stock Was Triumphant on Thursday

Enterprise software company Yext (NYSE: YEXT) had an excellent Thursday on the stock exchange. Its share price ended the session almost 13% higher thanks to a quarterly earnings report that featured better-than-expected numbers. That performance was in marked contrast to the trajectory of the S&P 500 index, which closed 0.3% lower.

A solid bottom-line beat

Yext published its results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2025 after the closing bell on Wednesday. For the period that ended July 31, the specialized tech company earned revenues of $97.9 million. That was down from more than $102 million in the same quarter of its fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also declined, slipping to less than $6.8 million from $8.1 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income came in at $0.05 per share.

This meant a mixed quarter for Yext. While its revenue didn't quite hit analysts' average estimate of $98.1 million, its bottom-line result topped the $0.03 per share consensus projection.

In its earnings release, the company said it would continue trying to exploit its strong market position. "As the only end-to-end digital presence platform in the market, we believe we are uniquely capable of leveraging our combined capabilities to accelerate the pace of innovation and deliver additional value to our customers and partners," said CEO Michael Walrath.

Narrow guidance for the fiscal year

Yext also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. It's now expecting revenue to fall within a tight range of $420 million to $421 million, which compares favorably to the average analyst forecast of just over $416 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should land in the $66 million to $67 million range.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

