Why Yeti Stock Tanked Today

Key Points

Yeti announces a new CFO.

The company expects sales momentum to continue through 2026.

Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) reported earnings today, but that isn't really the reason the stock is crashing. Shares of the maker of the popular, high-quality, durable coolers and drinkware shed as much as 13% after its latest earnings report.

The results weren't really the problem as sales momentum increased through year-end. Management also expects that to continue into 2026. But a strong run in the stock over the last six months led investors to take profits anyway. Shares remained down by 12.2% as of 11:10 a.m. ET.

C-suite change

In addition to profit-taking, investors may be selling after hearing the company is transitioning to a new chief financial officer (CFO). Investors don't typically react well initially to a change in the C-suite.

That doesn't look to be a concern, though. The transition will be orderly, with new CFO Scott Bomar coming from an executive position at Home Depot. Current CFO Mike McMullen has been with the company for 10 years and will remain in an advisory role through the end of May to help ensure a smooth transition.

Today's reaction is more likely due to the stock's 40% gain over the last six months. That reflected momentum in the business with strong international sales helping to drive adjusted net sales up 5% in Q4.

Management sees more to come, with 2026 guidance of adjusted net sales rising between 6% to 8% and net income per share up 12% to 14%. There are still risks, as with any consumer discretionary product. Today's pullback might be a time for investors to put Yeti on their watch list, though, as the business continues to do well.

Howard Smith has positions in Home Depot. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Yeti. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.