Why XRP Jumped Today

Key Points

Ripple is partnering with the innovation arm of Riyad Bank to explore ways to modernize Saudi Arabia's financial systems.

Ripple will help the bank explore cross-border payments and tokenization of physical assets using its technology.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is jumping on Monday, up 3.9% in the last 24 hours as of 8:13 p.m. ET. The spike comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%.

Ripple, the company behind XRP, announced a strategic partnership with Jeel, the innovation arm of Riyad Bank to support Saudi Arabia's efforts to upgrade its financial systems under the Vision 2030 program.

Ripple is teaming up with a major bank in Saudi Arabia

Ripple has recently moved to mint international partnerships, working to embed itself into the banking systems of major regional players like Riyadh Bank. The new agreement will see Ripple and Riyad explore improvements in cross-border payments, Ripple's core focus, but also tokenization of physical assets.

While institutional adoption is growing, Ripple faces stiff competition from emerging central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and rival stablecoin ecosystems. Beyond this, though the partnership will explore the use of XRP as a bridge asset, the adoption of Ripple's technology does not necessarily translate into an increase in XRP's price, despite what many XRP investors would hope. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, could become the preferred bridge asset and sap XRP demand.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.