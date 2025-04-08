Why XRP Is Falling Today

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is moving lower Tuesday. The cryptocurrency's token price was down 5.4% over the previous 24 hours as of 5 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was down 2.6% over the last day, and Ethereum had fallen 6.1%.

Cryptocurrencies and stocks sold off again today as investors continued to react to the evolving outlook on tariffs. With today's pullback, XRP is now down roughly 8% across 2025's trading and 43% from its lifetime high.

XRP heads lower as tariffs loom

Cryptocurrencies and stocks actually started Tuesday's trading with big gains, thanks to news that officials from the U.S. and Japan will meet soon to discuss tariffs and other aspects of trade policies. Investors were hopeful that the two countries could reach a new bilateral trade agreement and potentially open the door for other key economic partners to quickly follow suit.

Unfortunately, the bullish momentum evaporated as the day progressed. The Trump administration confirmed today that tariffs of 104% on products imported from China will go into place at midnight tonight. The news caused bearish sentiment to surge again, and investors moved out of cryptocurrencies and stocks due to concerns that the macroeconomic picture could continue to worsen.

What's next for XRP?

The outlook on tariffs and other macroeconomic fronts looks poised to be XRP's single biggest valuation catalyst for the rest of the year. Outside of having some influence on adoption trends, macroeconomic shifts shouldn't have a big impact on the token's fundamentals.

On the other hand, XRP is a highly speculative investment -- and it's likely to face significant valuation pressures if investors broadly continue to become more risk-averse in the face of macroeconomic risk factors.

