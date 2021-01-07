Markets
XPEV

Why XPeng Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were moving higher on Thursday, after the company released several images of an upcoming new sedan that might be the first production car to incorporate lidar sensors.

As of 11 a.m. EST, XPeng's American depositary shares were up about 4.7% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

Here's why the stock is moving today, summed up in four tweets from XPeng's official English-language account on Thursday morning.

Hello. Nice to meet you. #ElectricVehicles #SmartEV #DriveDifferent pic.twitter.com/WFbwFijdsU

— Xpeng Motors (@XpengMotors) January 7, 2021

More than just a sedan. #ElectricCars #SmartCars #Lidar pic.twitter.com/NtUJ9VAAAN

— Xpeng Motors (@XpengMotors) January 7, 2021

Built to perform. #AutonomousDriving #AllElectricNow #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/m7LMktx4iH

— Xpeng Motors (@XpengMotors) January 7, 2021

Driving with a new perspective. #Lidar #AutonomousDriving #Electromobility pic.twitter.com/uqts6Pm6NC

— Xpeng Motors (@XpengMotors) January 7, 2021

As you can see, XPeng's new model is a sedan. It appears to be a size smaller than the company's P7, with a strong hint that it will incorporate lidar sensors as part of a new advanced driver-assist system. That would be a first for a mass-produced vehicle; CEO He Xiaopeng said in November that XPeng expects to release a lidar-equipped vehicle in 2021.

Lidar sensors use an invisible laser beam to scan and form a detailed 3-D image of surroundings. Most autonomous-driving development programs use lidar sensors; the images are compared with 3-D maps to confirm the vehicle's precise location.

A silver Xpeng P7, a sleek electric sedan.

XPeng's new sedan appears to be smaller than the company's current flagship, the P7. Image source: XPeng.

Now what

Does this mean that XPeng is releasing a self-driving car? Probably not, at least not in the sense we mean it in the United States. It's likely to be an advanced driver-assist system along the lines of Tesla's most recent iterations of Autopilot. XPeng sees Tesla as a direct competitor and it's eager to be seen as a technology leader in China's electric-vehicle space.

It's not clear when XPeng will launch the new sedan. But I think auto investors should expect its technology to impress, its price to be competitive, and its launch to happen soon.

10 stocks we like better than XPeng Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XPeng Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPEV TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular