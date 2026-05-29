Why Xanadu Quantum Technologies Stock Is Soaring This Week

Key Points

The U.S. government announced about $2 billion in awards for American quantum computing companies.

Xanadu's CEO posted on LinkedIn that the company may receive almost $400 million in funding.

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After plunging more than 53% through the first half of May, shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ: XNDU) started heading in the other direction last week as the quantum computing rose 11.6%. The rise is continuing into this week, with management suggesting it could soon announce funding from the Canadian government, which is spurring investors to buy shares.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Xanadu are up 14.1% from the end of last Friday's market session through the close of trading yesterday.

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Management teases that good news is on the horizon

Expressing his enthusiasm about the U.S. government's announcement last week of $2 billion in funding for quantum computing companies, Xanadu CEO Christian Weedbrook took to LinkedIn to celebrate the news for the quantum computing industry.

But it was what he hinted at about the company's potential funding in the Great White North that has investors reaching for the buy button on the Canadian quantum computing stock.

With Weedbrook suggesting that Xanadu could receive nearly $400 million in funding from federal and provincial governments in Canada, investors believe some of the risk related to the company has been removed and that it has a clearer path to developing a quantum data center by 2030.

Is it too late to buy Xanadu stock after its recent rise?

While the sharp rise in Xanadu stock may be surprising, investors should remember the power of speculation as a motivating factor. Believing that almost $400 million in funding is in the company's future, many investors see Xanadu as a more attractive quantum computing stock than before.

Whether the company receives the influx of funding remains to be seen, but what is certain is that those considering Xanadu stock must be comfortable with a more speculative investment. The company incurs significant net losses ($20.8 million in Q1 2026) and will likely require additional funding to bring its plans for quantum data centers to fruition. Fortunately, there are plenty of other quantum computing stocks to consider in the meantime.

Should you buy stock in Xanadu Quantum Technologies right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.