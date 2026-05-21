Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for W.R. Berkley (WRB). Shares have added about 1.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.R. Berkley due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for W.R. Berkley Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

W.R. Berkley's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss



W.R. Berkley Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. The bottom line increased 28.7% year over year.



The insurer benefited from higher premiums, strong investment income growth and lower catastrophe losses.



Behind the Headlines



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.2 billion, up 1.3% year over year. The figure missed our estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion.



Operating revenues totaled $ 3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, higher revenues from non-insurance businesses and increased other income. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.28%.



Net investment income grew 12.2% to $404.3 million, supported by higher invested assets, better yields and strong fund income. The figure topped our estimate of $387 million. The consensus estimate was $401 million.



Total expenses increased 2.2% to $3 billion, caused by higher losses and loss expenses, other operating costs and expenses, and expenses from non-insurance businesses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3.7 billion.



The loss ratio improved 100 basis points (bps) to 62.2, while the expense ratio deteriorated 80 bps year over year to 28.6.



Catastrophe losses of $75.7 million were lower than the $111.1 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) improved 20 basis points year over year to 90.7, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91.8.



Q1 Segment Details



Net premiums written at the Insurance segment increased 3.2% year over year to $2.78 billion in the quarter, primarily driven by higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, auto and professional liability. The figure was slightly higher than our estimate.



The combined ratio deteriorated 50 basis points year over year to 92.2. Our estimate was 92.8.



Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 10.4% year over year to $394.6 million. The figure beat our estimate of $393.8 million.



The combined ratio improved 680 bps to 78.6, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our estimate for the metric was 86.



Financial Update



W.R. Berkley exited the first quarter of 2026 with total assets worth $44.3 billion compared with $43.9 billion at the 2025-end level.



Senior notes and other debt increased 1.1% from the 2025-end levels to $1.8 billion.



Book value per share increased 1.6% from 2025-end levels to $26.13.



Cash flow from operations was $667.9 million, down 10.2% year over year.



Operating return on equity in the first quarter increased 120 basis points year over year to 21.2%.



Capital Deployment



Total capital returned to shareholders was $336.1 million, comprising $302.4 million in share repurchases and $33.7 million in regular dividends.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, W.R. Berkley has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, W.R. Berkley has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.