Why Is W.P. Carey (WPC) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for W.P. Carey (WPC). Shares have lost about 1.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.P. Carey due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

W.P. Carey's Q4 FFO & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y

W.P. Carey reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share of $1.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The figure improved 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected higher revenues, aided by strong investment activity and higher rents.

Quarterly revenues of $444.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428.8 million. Revenues increased 9.4% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter, lease revenues increased 10.7% year over year to $389.2 million. The growth in lease revenues was aided by net investment activity and rent escalations.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased significantly year over year, mainly due to the net investment activity.

Operating property revenues decreased significantly year over year due to the sale of 63 self-storage operating properties and a student housing operating property, and the conversion of four self-storage operating properties to net leases in 2025.

The total investment value for the quarter stood at $625.1 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had 13 capital investments and commitments aggregating $238.3 million, scheduled to be completed in 2026 and two capital investments and commitments totaling $101.5 million to be completed in 2027.

In the fourth quarter, the company sold 44 properties for gross sale proceeds of $507 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the contractual same-store rent grew 2.4% year over year on a constant-currency basis.

Balance Sheet Position

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had total liquidity of $2.2 billion, including around $1.6 billion of available capacity under its senior unsecured credit facility, $155.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $80.9 million of cash held at qualified intermediaries.

2025 Outlook

For 2026, W.P. Carey expects its AFFO to be between $5.13 and $5.23 per share.

The REIT expects investment volume of $1.25-$1.75 billion and disposition volume of $250-$750 million for 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, W.P. Carey has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

W.P. Carey has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

W.P. Carey belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ventas (VTR), has gained 0.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Ventas reported revenues of $1.57 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +21.7%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares with $0.81 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ventas is expected to post earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.1% over the last 30 days.

Ventas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.