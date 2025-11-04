Why Workday (WDAY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Workday (WDAY) closed the most recent trading day at $233.47, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.04%.

The maker of human resources software's shares have seen a decrease of 0.29% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Workday in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 12.17% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.41 billion, indicating a 11.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.84 per share and a revenue of $9.51 billion, indicating changes of +21.1% and +16.64%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Workday boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Workday is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.38.

It's also important to note that WDAY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

