Why Wix.com Stock Soared 33% This Week

Wix showed strong revenue growth last quarter despite a narrative around AI disruption.

The company is projecting stronger growth in 2026 and plans to repurchase a large portion of its outstanding stock.

Shares of Wix still look cheap, even after busting higher this week.

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shot up 33% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The website-building platform is getting a boost from steady revenue growth last quarter, a blistering acquisition, and its proposed aggressive share buyback program. Wix's stock has been hit by fears over artificial intelligence (AI) disruption, which haven't materialized in its financial performance thus far.

Here's why Wix stock was soaring this week, and whether you should follow suit and add shares at these higher levels.

Strong earnings, huge share buyback

Earlier in the week, Wix reported Q4 2025 earnings, delighting Wall Street with its financial performance. Revenue was up 14% year-over-year to $524 million, while its Base44 acquisition from last year has recently surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up from virtually nothing a year ago. Free cash flow generation was solid, at $155 million in the period.

For 2026, Wix is guiding for mid-teens revenue growth, which would likely mean an acceleration from 2025. This is due to Base44's financial performance and Wix's recent product launches, including vibe coding websites that leverage the latest AI tools, such as ChatGPT (with which Wix has a new partnership). This flies in the face of the narrative that sent Wix's stock price into a 66% drawdown over the last twelve months.

To take advantage of this low share price, Wix has announced a $2 billion share repurchase program. Even with the stock popping this week, the company has a market cap of only $5 billion, suggesting it could retire a significant portion of its outstanding shares.

Time to chase Wix stock?

Wix's stock was beaten down before this week's pop, but it still looks cheap given the growth potential of its AI-powered website-building tools, along with the free cash flow it expects to generate and use to repurchase stock in the coming years.

At a price below $100, Wix looks like a good buy for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

