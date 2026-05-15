Why Wix.com Stock Plummeted by 31% This Week

Key Points

After all, it triggered a set of analyst downgrades and price target cuts.

Looming in the background of all this was the fear of disruption by dedicated AI design tools.

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The combination of disappointing first-quarter results and a clutch of bearish analyst updates put some real hurt on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) in the past few days. Over the course of the trading week, the DIY web design facilitator's shares fell by 31%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Double-digit revenue growth, but...

Wix's earnings report was made public early on Wednesday morning. The company's revenue for the quarter was $541 million, while total bookings were $585 million. Those figures were up a respective 14% and 15%, respectively, year over year. However, analysts were collectively modeling just over $544 million on the top line.

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The story was quite different for profitability not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This declined precipitously, falling to under $42.5 million, or $0.68 per share, from the year-ago quarter's nearly $94 million. That badly missed the consensus pundit estimate of $1.22 per share.

That bottom-line swoon and whiff raised concern not only among the investing community, but with those professional Wix-watchers. Just after those earnings were published, several analysts downgraded their recommendations, while others felt obliged to reduce their price targets.

Among the downgrading parties were influential banks Wells Fargo and Citigroup, both of which changed their ratings on Wix from the equivalent of buy to neutral.

The arrival of a rival

Wix's poorly received report came on the heels of a discouraging April for the company, a month marked by the announced rollout of Anthropic's Claude Design. This artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled offering from the prominent developer is, understandably, considered to be a threat to Wix's business. The company has yet to make a compelling case to the contrary.

Although I'd point out that Wix continues to grow its revenue, it's a company that's starting to look increasingly vulnerable to disruption -- whether that comes from Claude Design or another competitive solution. I think this is a stock to avoid just now.

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.