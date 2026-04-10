Why Wix Stock Plummeted by Nearly 23% This Week

Key Points

One of the pundits even downgraded his recommendation to the equivalent of hold.

The other reduced his price target on the shares.

10 stocks we like better than Wix.com ›

A pair of bearish analyst moves helped put the hurt on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock over the past few trading days. By the time Friday market close rolled around, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock's price had eroded by almost 23% over the week.

Two bearish changes over two days

The first, and more impactful, of the two changes occurred on Tuesday, when Citizens' Andrew Boone downgraded Wix.com stock. His new recommendation on it is market perform (neutral, in other words), one level down from the previous market outperform (buy).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Boone expressed concern about Wix.com's recent round of share buybacks, according to reports. In a rather unorthodox move, it elected to do so via a modified Dutch auction, in which the lowest bids would be honored (potentially saving the company money). All told, it repurchased nearly 17.6 million of its shares -- almost 30% of the outstanding tally -- for over $1.6 billion.

The analyst waxed bearish on the financial impact of the move, noting that it has saddled the company with almost $1 billion in net debt. Besides that, he expects artificial intelligence (AI) to disrupt the company's business, a fear that's been prevalent with veteran software and other tech stocks lately.

Two days later, Barclays prognosticator Trevor Young reduced his price target on Wix.com. In his opinion, the stock's fair value these days is $155, down from $160. Despite the cut, Young retained his overweight (buy) recommendation.

The specter of disruption

While the Dutch Auction was a quick (and obviously effective) way of drastically reducing the outstanding share count, I'm not convinced it was worth the heavy debt load.

That potential disruption from AI Boone mentioned is also a valid concern, as web design/modification is one activity that numerous AI models are already capable of. I'd be more bearish on Wix.com's future than the two pundits.

Should you buy stock in Wix.com right now?

Before you buy stock in Wix.com, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wix.com wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,348!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,127,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.