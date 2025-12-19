Markets
Why Winnebago Stock Rallied Today

December 19, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) popped on Friday after the recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer delivered an impressive earnings report.

As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Winnebago's stock price was up more than 8%.

People are having a picnic near a Winnebago RV.

Image source: Getty Images.

Winnebago is winning market share at multiple price points

Winnebago's net revenues rose 12.3% year over year to $702.7 million in its fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on Nov. 29. The gains were driven by strong sales of the company's premium motorhome and more affordable, towable RVs.

"Together, these RV platforms demonstrate the power of our diversified approach and our ability to compete effectively across price bands and use cases," CEO Michael Happe said in a press release.

Better still, new product launches and select price increases on older models helped to lift Winnebago's gross margin to 12.7% from 12.3% in the year-ago quarter. Combined with its cost-reduction initiatives, these gains helped to drive the RV maker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) higher by 109.7% to $30.2 million.

Winnebago is well-positioned to profit as demand for RVs strengthens

These results prompted Winnebago to raise its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.10 to $2.80, up from a prior forecast of $2.00 to $2.70.

"As industry demand gradually recovers, the margin and efficiency improvements we are executing, together with new product offerings, enhance our competitive position and provide a solid foundation for second-half success in fiscal 2026," Happe said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Winnebago Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

