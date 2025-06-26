Why Winmark Stock Is Slipping Today

Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA), the innovative retailer of used toys and clothing best known for its Once Upon a Child and Plato's Closet stores, is seeing some stock selling this morning as its shares tumbled 2% through 12:45 p.m. ET.

And why is this happening? It's never 100% certain, but my hunch is that investors may have been spooked by a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, which reported on weak spending within a key customer demographic that Winmark targets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's ailing Winmark?

As the Journal reported Tuesday (online) and Wednesday (in print), "in-store and online purchases for 18- to 24-year-olds fell 13% year-over-year between January and April, according to market research firm Circana."

Revived payment obligations on student loans, plus an iffy job market and rising credit card pressures, are blamed for the decline in spending. And the Journal notes all of this is hitting sub-24 shoppers especially hard.

That's bad news for Winmark's Plato's Closet brand in particular, which targets tween-to-young-20s shoppers. It's worse news since the Journal says two categories where this demographic is spending much less are apparel (down 11%) and accessories (down 18%).

Is Winmark stock a sell?

Investors may be especially worried given Winmark's pricey stock, which sells for nearly $380 a share, and costs nearly 33 times trailing earnings, and about 30 times trailing free cash flow. Valuations like these require fast growth to justify, yet Winmark profits actually declined last year, and are expected to grow no more than 6% this year (and only 7% next year), according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Weakening consumer spending won't do anything good for those numbers, I'm afraid. Winmark stock is probably a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Winmark right now?

Before you buy stock in Winmark, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Winmark wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,731!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $945,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Winmark. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.