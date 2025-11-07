Why WillScot Holdings Stock Flopped on Friday

Key Points

The mobile storage specialist posted its third-quarter results.

It might wish it hadn't, as the key fundamentals whiffed on analyst projections.

Stock market players weren't particularly willing to invest their money in WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ: WSC) on Friday. The mobile storage solutions company's shares dipped by almost 7% in price due to an earnings report that featured a pair of misses on the consensus analyst estimates. This came on a mildly positive day for stocks overall, as the S&P 500 index inched 0.1% higher.

Third-quarter blues

WillScott's third quarter featured a top line of nearly $567 million, which was down from the year-ago revenue of over $601 million. Although the company was still well in the black, net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also fell, to $54.6 million ($0.30 per share) against third-quarter 2024's profit of almost $73 million.

Both metrics were below the average analyst estimates. The consensus for revenue was slightly under $583 million, and that for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability was $0.24 per share.

One-off events affected WillScot's performance, the company said. This included dips in storage revenue in the Canadian operations; seasonal factors also had a negative effect.

A miss on revenue guidance, too

WillScot proffered guidance for both its present (fourth) quarter, and the entirety of 2025. Management is expecting the company will earn $2.26 billion in revenue in the latter period, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) clocking in at $970 million. That top-line estimate, however, is below the average pundit forecast of over $2.31 billion.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

