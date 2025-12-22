Why WhiteFiber Stock Zoomed More Than 9% Higher Today

Key Points

Lingering bullishness from a deal announced last week, combined with a positive analyst note, helped push WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI) higher on Monday. The artificial intelligence (AI) company's shares rose by over 9%, making it a notable outperformer even among high-octane tech stocks.

Powering the share price higher

The author of that analyst note was Kevin Dede of H.C. Wainwright, who reiterated his buy recommendation on WhiteFiber that morning. He also maintained his $34 per share price target, which is nearly double the stock's present level.

According to reports, the catalyst for Dede's update was the colocation agreement with cloud services company Nscale Global Holdings. The deal mandates WhiteFiber to provide 40 megawatts of critical IT load at its client's AI data center located in North Carolina. The total contract value of the 10-year arrangement is roughly $865 million.

Dede waxed bullish about the deal, writing that it gives WhiteFiber a direct relationship with an AI infrastructure and cloud company that services heavyweight customers such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

An early holiday present

No single contract makes or breaks a company, even in the hot AI data center segment. However, this one feels like a double win for WhiteFiber, as it not only secures a lucrative, long-term partnership with an important client but also enhances the company's reputation. It's little wonder that investors reacted so positively to it, and to Dede's evaluation of the stock.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

