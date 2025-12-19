Why WhiteFiber Stock Surged Today

Key Points

WhiteFiber struck a deal to provide critical IT capacity to Nscale.

The data center company is working to develop more sites in 2026 and 2027.

10 stocks we like better than WhiteFiber ›

Shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI) jumped on Friday after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure developer announced a long-term colocation agreement with cloud services provider Nscale Global Holdings.

By the close of trading, WhiteFiber's stock price was up more than 17%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A sizable and potentially highly lucrative contract

Under the terms of the deal, WhiteFiber will deliver 40 megawatts of critical IT load at its flagship NC-1 data center campus in Madison, North Carolina. The contract is expected to generate roughly $865 million in revenue over its initial 10-year term.

Nscale intends to use the capacity to provide AI infrastructure services to its investment grade tech clients.

"This agreement validates our strategy to engineer NC-1 to meet hyperscaler specifications and support the most advanced AI workloads," WhiteFiber CEO Sam Tabar said in a press release.

WhiteFiber expects to receive attractive financing terms from its banking partners

WhiteFiber has already invested about $150 million into the development of the site. The high-performance computing company is in talks with multiple lenders to obtain financing to help cover the remaining construction costs.

WhiteFiber is also planning additional campuses for the second half of 2026 and 2027.

"Having secured our anchor tenant for NC-1 positions us to unlock additional development sites in our pipeline," WhiteFiber president Billy Krasskopoulos said.

Should you buy stock in WhiteFiber right now?

Before you buy stock in WhiteFiber, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and WhiteFiber wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.