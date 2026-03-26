Why WhiteFiber Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

WhiteFiber's sales and earnings in the fourth quarter missed Wall Street's consensus estimates.

The company's expenses are rising, and its losses are widening at the same time that investors grow increasingly concerned about the economy.

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Shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI), a data center infrastructure company, fell sharply today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Despite strong revenue growth in the quarter, shareholders were disappointed with the company's mounting losses.

Broader concerns about the economy were also likely contributing to WhiteFiber's decline today, pushing its share price down by 11.3% as of 12:59 p.m. ET.

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Significant losses and an uncertain economy

WhiteFiber reported $23.6 million in sales for the fourth quarter, up 61% from the year-ago quarter, but below Wall Street's consensus estimate of $23.8 million. The company's Q4 loss per share of $0.67 was also well below analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.

Capital expenditures were about $268 million in 2025, as the company invested in "new AI-focused data center capacity," and that came on top of WhiteFiber's operating expenses, which more than doubled for the year to nearly $106 million.

WhiteFiber investors clearly weren't happy with those results, sending the stock tumbling. Adding to today's pessimism is the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's report that U.S. inflation could reach 4.2% this year -- far higher than the Federal Reserve's recent estimate of 2.7%.

That prediction comes as oil prices increase and geopolitical turmoil continues because of the U.S. war with Iran. Just yesterday, economists increased the likelihood of a U.S. recession due to the conflict.

Not out of the woods yet

With today's decline, WhiteFiber's shares are down about 45% over the past six months. With spending increasing and losses expanding, WhiteFiber shareholders should likely brace for more turbulence ahead.

Adding to the difficulties is that investors are trying to determine the impact geopolitical uncertainties will have on their investments. Many shareholders are becoming less enthusiastic about tech companies that aren't generating steady profits, which is bad news for WhiteFiber.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.