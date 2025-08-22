Why Whirlpool Stock Swelled Higher Today

Key Points Lower interest rates will help, but the real key to the stock's potential lies elsewhere.

Today's move might not stick, but Whirlpool stock is attractive anyway.

10 stocks we like better than Whirlpool ›

Shares in household appliance maker Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) have risen by 6.5% as of midday today. The move comes after a high-profile speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave support to the idea that a rate cut is coming. Discussing the inflation outlook, Powell noted that "with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance."

Why it matters to Whirlpool

Lower interest rates could have a significant impact on Whirlpool for three interconnected reasons. First, they would likely improve the housing market by making it more affordable, and that's likely to feed through into more appliance sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Second, they would have an inordinate impact on Whirlpool's higher-margin discretionary (as opposed to replacement) demand, whereby consumers are likely to buy newer models or planned kitchens. Third, lower interest rates would make refinancing Whirlpool's debt easier.

For these reasons, the market usually rewards the stock when the interest rate environment looks more benign.

A stock to buy?

Whirlpool is an attractive stock, but the case for it doesn't rest only on lower interest rates; the underlying case is also based on an improvement in its competitive positioning as a result of President Trump's tariff actions. Lower interest rates will certainly help, but there's no guarantee a rate cut is coming in September or that a Federal Reserve rate cut will lead to a drop in market rates, including mortgage rates, particularly if inflation data isn't complying.

So today's move isn't too much to get excited about, and it may well retract. Still, Whirlpool's long-term growth prospects make it a stock well worth looking at.

Should you invest $1,000 in Whirlpool right now?

Before you buy stock in Whirlpool, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Whirlpool wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,543!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.