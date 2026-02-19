Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Wheels Up reported Q4 2025 financial results this morning.

A year-over-year decline in sales is only one of the concerns troubling investors.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 seem likely to finish today lower than yesterday, but there's little doubt that Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) stock will lose altitude. The private jet company reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results today before the bell rang, and investors are clearly unhappy with the results, sending Wheels Up stock lower.

As of 2:20 p.m. ET, shares of Wheels Up are down 11.7%.

More turbulence in Q4 2025 than the same period last year has investors concerned

Posting Q4 2025 revenue of $183.8 million, Wheels Up recognized a 10% year-over-year dip on the top line. Similarly, the company saw a contraction in its gross profit margin, from 7.6% in Q4 2024 to 7% in Q4 2025.

It wasn't only the income statement that has investors concerned. On a full-year basis, Wheels Up reported a steeper cash outflow in 2025 than in 2024. In 2025, the company reported negative operating cash flow of $166.3 million, compared with negative $77.9 million in 2024.

Management, however, tried to instill optimism.

Addressing the company's success in progressing toward profitability through the revision of its membership program, George Mattson, Wheels Up's CEO, stated in the Q4 2025 letter to investors: "Our top financial priority has been to reduce losses and reset margins by shifting demand to our new fleet and membership program. In the fourth quarter, our net loss improved by $59 million, or 67%, compared to the prior year."

Is Wheels Up stock a buy on the dip?

While the company may be flying in the right direction with its membership program overhaul, Wheels Up stock is merely one among many aerospace stocks for investors to consider. For investors with Wheels Up stock on their radars, the present dip isn't enough to suggest that now's a good time to buy. Better to watch this one from the sidelines for now and see if the company continues making progress toward profitability in the coming quarters.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.