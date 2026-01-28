Why Western Digital Stock Soared Today

Key Points

We can attribute this to "The Seagate Effect."

Western Digital's longtime rival had excellent news to report.

10 stocks we like better than Western Digital ›

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock was a winner by association on Wednesday, thanks to the latest performance of its long-standing rival. After market hours, its fellow computer storage specialist, Seagate Technology, delivered quarterly results that far exceeded expectations. With that, Western Digital's shares coasted to a nearly 11% gain that day.

The Seagate stunner

Seagate published its fiscal second-quarter figures just after market close on Tuesday, with both revenue and headline profitability growing at double-digit percentage rates. Specifically, the top line expanded by almost 22% to over $2.8 billion, while net income in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) advanced at a very robust 76% to hit $593 million. Both metrics easily topped the consensus analyst estimates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Compounding that, Seagate posted new records for both gross and operating margin.

In its earnings release, Seagate highlighted the highly positive impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on its business. AI functionalities bolster both the creation and the overall value of data and, in the process, necessitate higher-performance storage solutions. Like Seagate, Western Digital is a high-profile, veteran purveyor of such products.

Earnings on deck

Although market players were a little too eager to assume that Western Digital is riding the wave just as well as its longtime competitor, it's unquestionably subject to the same market dynamics. On that basis alone, I'd be bullish on the company's future.

However, we should hold off until Thursday -- Western Digital is scheduled to release its own fiscal second quarter numbers then, and we'll get a clearer picture of how well it's doing in the midst of the AI gold rush.

Should you buy stock in Western Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Western Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Western Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.