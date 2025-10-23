Why West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Was Blasting Higher on Thursday

Key Points

It was a beat-and-raise third quarter for the healthcare services specialist.

It experienced broad growth throughout its product and service offerings.

10 stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services ›

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) published its latest set of quarterly figures early Thursday morning, and investors were pleased to see the company did better than expected. They reacted by pushing the company's share price up by nearly 11%, easily eclipsing the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 index.

Healthy improvements

West Pharmaceutical booked net sales of just under $805 million in its third quarter, which was nearly 8% higher year over year. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also defied gravity, rising by 3% to $140 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) and per-share basis, the bottom line swelled to $1.96 from the year-ago $1.85.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Both headline figures trounced not only the company's own expectations, but those of analysts tracking the stock -- a major reason for the Thursday share price pop. Those pundits were anticipating slightly over $786 million for net sales, and a mere $1.69 per share for adjusted bottom-line profitability.

West Pharmaceuticals attributed its better-than-expected performance to broad strength across the major products and services it offers.

A double raise

Clearly demonstrating confidence in its future, West Pharmaceuticals raised its revenue and profitability guidance for the entirety of 2025.

The company now believes it will earn $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion on the top line; previously it was guiding for $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. The adjusted net income forecast also received a boost; management reset its anticipated range to $7.06 to $7.11 per share. That's quite some distance north of the preceding estimate, which was $6.65 to $6.85.

The low end of both ranges is above the average analyst estimate. For revenue, the consensus pundit projection is just under $3.05 billion, while that for adjusted profitability is $6.78 per share.

Should you invest $1,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services right now?

Before you buy stock in West Pharmaceutical Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and West Pharmaceutical Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.