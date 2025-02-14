Why WeRide Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD) is shooting to the moon in Friday's trading. The China-based autonomous driving company's share price was up 81% as of 1 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 146% earlier in the session.

WeRide's valuation is surging after artificial intelligence (AI) hardware leader Nvidia revealed in its new 13F filing that it purchased roughly 1.74 million shares of the Chinese company's stock in the fourth quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

WeRide stock soars on Nvidia investment

As of this writing, Nvidia's position in WeRide is worth roughly $58 million. In the context of Nvidia's roughly $3.35 trillion market cap, that's a small investment.

On the other hand, it's also brought tons of new attention to WeRide -- and it wouldn't be surprising to see a sustained rally for the self-driving-technologies specialist as a result. Nvidia is arguably the most influential player in the AI space, and its endorsement carries a lot of weight. A similar situation played out last year after it was revealed that Nvidia had invested in SoundHound AI.

Notably, Nvidia's latest 13F filing showed that it had sold its stake in SoundHound AI, triggering a big sell-off.

What's next for WeRide

Following today's explosive gains, WeRide now has a market capitalization of roughly $8.3 billion. However, the company is still generating relatively little revenue. In its most recently reported quarter, it generated sales of just $10 million -- which actually marked a mid-single-digit decline from its performance in the prior-year quarter.

Nvidia clearly sees something in the company, and that's a bullish indicator. On the other hand, investors should keep in mind that WeRide is a high-risk, high-reward stock. SoundHound's example shows us there's no guarantee that Nvidia will continue to back WeRide over the long term -- and there's a risk the stock will see big sell-offs if the AI leader reduces its position.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $350,809 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,792 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $562,853!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.