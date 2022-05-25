Why Wendy's Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of fast-food chain The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) popped on Wednesday following news that its largest shareholder might be looking to acquire the company outright. As of noon ET today, the stock was up 11%.

So what

Trian Fund Management owns over 25 million shares of Wendy's, according to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 13. But the fund filed an amended Schedule 13D with the SEC yesterday. This form suggests the hedge fund is preparing to make a major proposal to Wendy's management.

The filing is sparse on details. About the most concrete line from it says that it's looking into a "potential transaction with respect to the Company to enhance shareholder value." But it doesn't necessarily mean that Trian Fund Management would buy out Wendy's. Other options are on the table.

Now what

Many analysts have price targets on Wendy's stock in the mid-$20 range and are keeping these targets intact today. Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull believes a buyout would happen in the low $20 range, according to The Fly. That would still provide investors today with considerable upside, if indeed Trian intends to make an offer for Wendy's.

However, anyone considering the stock on today's news will want to keep in mind that a potential deal and the potential buyout price is still speculative at this point. I'd recommend thinking through whether Wendy's is a stock you'd be comfortable buying and holding for the long term if a deal doesn't ultimately materialize.

10 stocks we like better than The Wendy's Company

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and The Wendy's Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.