Why Wells Fargo Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points

The sprawling U.S. bank published its latest set of quarterly results.

It notched a double beat on analyst projections.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo ›

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock was up by more than 8% week to date as of Thursday night. That was hardly a surprise, as the company delivered quarterly results that beat analyst estimates and pleased investors.

A satisfying third quarter

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo -- one of the so-called big four U.S. banks -- took the wraps off its third quarter. For the period, total revenue came in at over $21.4 billion, representing an improvement of 5% over the same quarter of 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income saw a healthier rise, growing by 9% year over year to almost $5.6 billion. On a per-share basis, that profitability stood at $1.66.

As for traditional banking metrics, average loans crept up by 2% to just under $929 billion. Average deposits, however, declined marginally to almost $1.34 trillion.

The two headline numbers comfortably exceeded the consensus analyst estimates. Prognosticators tracking Wells Fargo stock were collectively anticipating slightly more than $21.1 for total revenue and $1.55 per share for profitability.

Multiple revenue streams

In its earnings release, Wells Fargo attributed its improvements mainly to a rise in fee-based income from both commercial and consumer operations. The bank also benefited from higher vehicle loan originations and an increase in total client assets for its wealth and investment management business.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo right now?

Before you buy stock in Wells Fargo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wells Fargo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.