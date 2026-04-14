Why Wells Fargo Stock Is Down Today

Key Points

Mega-bank Wells Fargo reported its first-quarter results on Tuesday morning.

Although broadly better year-over-year, too many of its fiscal metrics fell short of expectations.

Still, the setback is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Analysts may have been expecting too much in the current economic environment.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo ›

Before their budding recovery effort had a chance of taking hold, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were upended today. As of 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, in fact, this bank's stock is down 5%, seemingly moving back toward the multi-month low made in mid-March.

The culprit? Its first-quarter numbers. Although revenue and profits were both up year over year, several of the bank's other fiscal metrics fell short of expectations.

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Disappointing quarterly numbers

Mega-bank Wells Fargo turned revenue of more than $21.4 billion into net income of nearly $5.3 billion for the three months ending in March, up from year-earlier comparisons of $20.1 billion and $4.9 billion (respectively). And, per-share earnings improved from $1.39 to $1.60. Net interest income improved from $11.5 billion to $12.1 billion as well.

The company's top line, however, also fell short of analysts' estimates of nearly $21.8 billion, while net interest income -- arguably the most-watched metric for this past quarter -- missed expectations of $12.3 billion. Investment banking fees, expenses, and the credit quality of its loan portfolio each also disappointed, even if only slightly.

In the aggregate, investors simply saw too many red flags.

Opportunity knocks

The market's bearish knee-jerk reaction is understandable. Investors were expecting more following last year's removal of a regulatory cap on the bank's total assets. Wells Fargo is indeed getting bigger, but not necessarily getting better. Even if much of the blame for today's disappointment goes to the unexpectedly difficult economic backdrop, it's disappointing nonetheless.

Tuesday's stumble, however, is still more of an opportunity to step into the stock than an omen of what to expect for the foreseeable future. Analysts' expectations were arguably unfairly high given the current environment. The analyst community is apt to adjust its future expectations accordingly.

In the meantime, don't look past the simple fact that Wells Fargo still produced solid sales and earnings growth during Q1 ... growth that's likely to at least meet adjusted expectations going forward. The stock's forward-looking dividend yield of 2.3% isn't too shabby either.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.